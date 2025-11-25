Dolphins vs Saints Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13

The NFL schedule on Sunday includes the Miami Dolphins taking on the New Orleans Saints.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Dolphins vs Saints Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dolphins win (59.3%)

Dolphins vs Saints Point Spread

The Dolphins are 5.5-point favorites against the Saints. The Dolphins are -115 to cover the spread, while the Saints are -105 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Dolphins vs Saints Over/Under

Dolphins versus Saints, on Nov. 30, has an over/under of 42.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Dolphins vs Saints Moneyline

Miami is the favorite, -290 on the moneyline, while New Orleans is a +235 underdog on the road.

Dolphins vs Saints Betting Trends

Miami's record against the spread is 6-5-0.

Out of 11 Dolphins games so far this year, six have hit the over.

The Saints are 3-8-0 against the spread this year.

New Orleans has won twice ATS (2-3) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this year.

This season, three of the Saints' 11 games have gone over the point total.

