49ers vs Browns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13
The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Cleveland Browns.
49ers vs Browns Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: 49ers win (62.4%)
49ers vs Browns Point Spread
The 49ers are 5.5-point favorites against the Browns. The 49ers are -102 to cover the spread, while the Browns are -120 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.
49ers vs Browns Over/Under
A combined point total of 38.5 has been set for 49ers-Browns on Nov. 30, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.
49ers vs Browns Moneyline
The 49ers vs Browns moneyline has San Francisco as a -225 favorite, while Cleveland is a +188 underdog at home.
49ers vs Browns Betting Trends
- San Francisco is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The 49ers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- There have been seven 49ers games (out of 12) that hit the over this season.
- The Browns' record against the spread is 5-6-0.
- Cleveland has won twice ATS (2-4) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this year.
- Out of 11 Browns games so far this season, six have gone over the total.
49ers vs Browns Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: SF: (-225) | CLE: (+188)
- Spread: SF: -5.5 (-102) | CLE: +5.5 (-120)
- Total: 38.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
