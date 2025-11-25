49ers vs Browns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 13

The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Cleveland Browns.

49ers vs Browns Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 49ers win (62.4%)

49ers vs Browns Point Spread

The 49ers are 5.5-point favorites against the Browns. The 49ers are -102 to cover the spread, while the Browns are -120 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

49ers vs Browns Over/Under

A combined point total of 38.5 has been set for 49ers-Browns on Nov. 30, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

49ers vs Browns Moneyline

The 49ers vs Browns moneyline has San Francisco as a -225 favorite, while Cleveland is a +188 underdog at home.

49ers vs Browns Betting Trends

San Francisco is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

The 49ers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.

There have been seven 49ers games (out of 12) that hit the over this season.

The Browns' record against the spread is 5-6-0.

Cleveland has won twice ATS (2-4) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this year.

Out of 11 Browns games so far this season, six have gone over the total.

49ers vs Browns Odds & Spread

