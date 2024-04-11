NFL Draft Betting: What Will the Packers Do With Their First Pick in 2024?

The Green Bay Packers knocked it out of the park with their draft class from the 2023 NFL Draft. Last year's class notably featured the likes of Lukas Van Ness, Luke Musgrave, Jayden Reed, Tucker Kraft, Dontayvion Wicks, and Karl Brooks.

After advancing to the Divisional Round with a youthful roster last season, how will the Packers follow that up during the 2024 NFL Draft? Since the end of the 2023 campaign, Green Bay has added Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney while losing Aaron Jones and Darnell Savage Jr. in free agency.

With the Packers currently holding the 25th overall selection in this year's draft, which position could they address first? While going over to the NFL Draft odds section on FanDuel Sportsbook, we can take a look at the available lines for which position the Packers -- and other teams -- will use their first pick on in the 2024 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft Odds

2024 NFL Draft - Postion of Green Bay Packers First Drafted Player Odds Offensive Line -125 Cornerback +185 Defensive Lineman/Edge +500 Safety +1100 Linebacker +1400 Wide Receiver +4000 Tight End +12000 View Full Table

Aside from losing Jones from their backfield, the Packers released longtime starting left tackle, David Bakhtiari. Green Bay also watched guard Jon Runyan Jr. and tackle Yosuah Nijman depart in free agency.

Given the losses in the trenches, it makes sense that the Packers are expected to use their first pick in this year's draft on an offensive lineman. Despite not having an early pick in the first round, there are a few offensive linemen who would be ideal fits in Green Bay.

Some names to watch when the Packers are on the clock are Graham Barton and Jordan Morgan. The Packers prioritize versatility along the offensive line, and Barton spent time at center and left tackle at Duke while he is also capable of moving to guard at the next level.

With the Packers expected to commit to Jordan Love long-term, keeping him upright should be a primary focus for the team in this year's draft.

Entering the draft, the Packers have a formidable cornerback unit that deploys Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Keisean Nixon, and Carrington Valentine. That being said, Alexander has missed double-digit games due to injuries in two of the last three seasons while Stokes was limited to three games last year.

With the NFC North featuring receivers like Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, D.J. Moore, and Keenan Allen, you can never have enough corners. Upon hiring new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, Green Bay's defense could look a bit different when the 2024-25 campaign kicks off.

In the latter part of the first round, the Packers could be in a position to select cornerbacks like Cooper DeJean, Kool-Aid McKinstry, and Nate Wiggins. Some teams seemingly view DeJean as a safety in the NFL, so his versatility could make him an enticing option for Green Bay if he's still available when they are on the clock.

For a team that had the third-worst success rate (52.7%) against the pass last season, via NextGenStats, the idea of selecting a cornerback first shouldn't be ruled out.

The Packers used their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Van Ness, they re-signed veteran Preston Smith, and Rashan Gary is evolving into a premier edge defender. On the other hand, Smith will turn 32 years old during the upcoming season, and similar to cornerbacks, you can never have enough edge rushers.

In the interior of their defensive front, the Packers also have Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, and Brooks. After finishing with the seventh-best pressure rate (38.9%) and the 15th-best sack rate (6.9%) a season ago, Green Bay will want to see improvements from their pass-rushing group next season.

If the Packers are seeking to bolster the interior of their defensive line, Jer'Zhan Newton and Braden Fiske -- if they trade back -- are prospects to keep an eye on. Meanwhile, edge rushers like Chop Robinson and Darius Robinson would be names to watch if Green Bay wants to add to their trio of Smith, Gary, and Van Ness early in the draft.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.