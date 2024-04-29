menu item
FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Kentucky Derby iconKentucky Derby

Explore Kentucky Derby

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

More

More

Logo
NFL

NFL Draft 2024: List of Georgia Players Drafted in 2024

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles
NFL Draft 2024: List of Georgia Players Drafted in 2024

In the 2024 NFL Draft, eight players from the University of Georgia were selected.

The first of the Bulldogs was tight end Brock Bowers, who was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders as the 13th overall pick.

Here's everything else you need to know about the Georgia alumni who have become 2024 draft picks.

Former Georgia Players Selected in 2024 NFL Draft

Rnd.
Pick No.
NFL team
Player
Pos.
113Las Vegas RaidersBrock BowersTE
118Cincinnati BengalsAmarius MimsOT
234Los Angeles ChargersLadd McConkeyWR
242Houston TexansKamari LassiterCB
258Green Bay PackersJavon BullardS
389Tampa Bay BuccaneersTykee SmithS
5141Buffalo BillsSedrick Van Pran-GrangerC
View Full Table

2024 Rookie of the Year Odds

How do you think this year's group of rookies will shake out? You can now place your bets for 2024-25 Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.