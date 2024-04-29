NFL Draft 2024: List of Georgia Players Drafted in 2024

In the 2024 NFL Draft, eight players from the University of Georgia were selected.

The first of the Bulldogs was tight end Brock Bowers, who was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders as the 13th overall pick.

Here's everything else you need to know about the Georgia alumni who have become 2024 draft picks.

Former Georgia Players Selected in 2024 NFL Draft

Rnd. Pick No. NFL team Player Pos. 1 13 Las Vegas Raiders Brock Bowers TE 1 18 Cincinnati Bengals Amarius Mims OT 2 34 Los Angeles Chargers Ladd McConkey WR 2 42 Houston Texans Kamari Lassiter CB 2 58 Green Bay Packers Javon Bullard S 3 89 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tykee Smith S 5 141 Buffalo Bills Sedrick Van Pran-Granger C View Full Table

