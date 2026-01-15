FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Divisional Round

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Divisional Round

The NFL Playoffs Divisional slate has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the San Francisco 49ers playing the Seattle Seahawks.

For a breakdown of all the important matchups in the NFL this weekend, check out our betting odds preview below.

Broncos vs. Bills

The Buffalo Bills (12-5) go on the road in a playoff matchup with the Denver Broncos (14-3) at Empower Field at Mile High in the AFC Divisional round on Jan. 17 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

  • Game Preview: Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos
  • Projected Favorite: Broncos (64.04% win probability)
  • Spread: Denver (-1.5)
  • Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Bet on Denver vs. Buffalo with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers (12-5) hit the road in the playoffs against the Seattle Seahawks (14-3) in the NFC Divisional round on Saturday, January 17, 2026 at Lumen Field.

  • Game Preview: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
  • Projected Favorite: Seahawks (58.28% win probability)
  • Spread: Seattle (-7)
  • Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Channel: FOX

Bet on Seattle vs. San Francisco with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Texans

A playoff matchup pits the Houston Texans (12-5) against the New England Patriots (14-3) in the AFC Divisional round on Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

  • Game Preview: Houston Texans at New England Patriots
  • Projected Favorite: Patriots (68.57% win probability)
  • Spread: New England (-3)
  • Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ABC/ESPN

Bet on New England vs. Houston with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Rams

The Chicago Bears (11-6) meet the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) in the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs at Soldier Field on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

  • Game Preview: Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears
  • Projected Favorite: Rams (63.73% win probability)
  • Spread: Los Angeles (-3.5)
  • Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on Chicago vs. Los Angeles with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup