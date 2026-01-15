NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Divisional Round
The NFL Playoffs Divisional slate has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the San Francisco 49ers playing the Seattle Seahawks.
For a breakdown of all the important matchups in the NFL this weekend, check out our betting odds preview below.
Broncos vs. Bills
The Buffalo Bills (12-5) go on the road in a playoff matchup with the Denver Broncos (14-3) at Empower Field at Mile High in the AFC Divisional round on Jan. 17 at 4:30 p.m. ET.
- Game Preview: Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos
- Projected Favorite: Broncos (64.04% win probability)
- Spread: Denver (-1.5)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Seahawks vs. 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers (12-5) hit the road in the playoffs against the Seattle Seahawks (14-3) in the NFC Divisional round on Saturday, January 17, 2026 at Lumen Field.
- Game Preview: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
- Projected Favorite: Seahawks (58.28% win probability)
- Spread: Seattle (-7)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Patriots vs. Texans
A playoff matchup pits the Houston Texans (12-5) against the New England Patriots (14-3) in the AFC Divisional round on Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.
- Game Preview: Houston Texans at New England Patriots
- Projected Favorite: Patriots (68.57% win probability)
- Spread: New England (-3)
- Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Channel: ABC/ESPN
Bears vs. Rams
The Chicago Bears (11-6) meet the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) in the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs at Soldier Field on Sunday, January 18, 2026.
- Game Preview: Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears
- Projected Favorite: Rams (63.73% win probability)
- Spread: Los Angeles (-3.5)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Channel: NBC/Peacock
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
