Gonzaga vs Washington State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 15

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-1, 5-0 WCC) will try to continue a 10-game win streak when they visit the Washington State Cougars (8-10, 3-2 WCC) on January 15, 2026 at Beasley Coliseum.

Gonzaga vs. Washington State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Thursday, January 15, 2026 Game time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Arena: Beasley Coliseum

Gonzaga vs. Washington State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga win (84.8%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before placing a bet on Thursday's Gonzaga-Washington State spread (Gonzaga -18.5) or over/under (155.5 points).

Gonzaga vs. Washington State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga is 11-7-0 ATS this season.

Washington State is 8-9-0 ATS this year.

The Bulldogs owned a worse record against the spread in home games (4-10-0) than they did in road games (6-4-0) last season.

Against the spread, the Cougars have had better results away (4-2-0) than at home (3-5-0).

Gonzaga has two wins against the spread in conference play this year.

Washington State has covered the spread three times in five WCC games.

Gonzaga vs. Washington State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 13 games this year and has walked away with the win 12 times (92.3%) in those games.

The Bulldogs have been a -3448 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every game.

Washington State has yet to win as the moneyline underdog this season, going 0-0.

The Cougars have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +1280 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Gonzaga has a 97.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Gonzaga vs. Washington State Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga was the second-best team in the nation in points scored (86.4 per game) and 107th in points conceded (69.9) last season.

On the glass, Gonzaga was 47th in the country in rebounds (34.6 per game) last season. It was 47th in rebounds conceded (28.9 per game).

Last season Gonzaga was best in college basketball in assists with 19.7 per game.

Last year, Gonzaga was 25th-best in the country in turnovers committed (9.3 per game) and ranked 140th in turnovers forced (11.7).

Washington State's defensive performance was 25th-worst in college basketball last year with 78.6 points allowed per contest, but offensively it was more consistent, averaging 78.9 points per game (55th-ranked in college basketball).

Washington State ranked 234th in the country with 31 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 135th with 30.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

Washington State tallied plenty of assists last season, ranking 17th-best in the country with 16.9 per contest.

Washington State came up short in the turnover area last year, ranking ninth-worst in college basketball with 14.1 turnovers per game. It ranked 153rd with 11.5 forced turnovers per contest.

