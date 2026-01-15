FanDuel College Football Promo: 30% Profit Boost for Indiana-Miami National Championship

The college football National Championship takes place on Monday, January 19th as the Indiana Hoosiers battle the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a 30% Profit Boost for Monday's big game.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Click "Claim Now" on the home page. After clicking “Claim Now” on the Promotion, you will be awarded One (1) 30% Profit Boost Token. Your Profit Boost Token is valid for use on ANY wager for the Miami vs. Indiana College Football National Championship Game taking place on January 19th, 2026. Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer in order to use the Profit Boost Token. There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake Profit Boost Token expires at 12:00 AM ET on Tuesday, January 20th, 2026.

See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The Promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the Promotion Period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The Promotion will begin at 12:00 AM Eastern Time (“ET”) on January 15, 2026 and end at 12:00 AM ET on January 20, 2026.

Place Your Bet Today!

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.