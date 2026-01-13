Seahawks vs 49ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for NFC Divisional Round - Jan. 17

The NFL schedule on Saturday includes the Seattle Seahawks facing the San Francisco 49ers.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs 49ers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seahawks win (58.3%)

Seahawks vs 49ers Point Spread

The Seahawks are 7-point favorites against the 49ers. The Seahawks are -115 to cover the spread, while the 49ers are -105 to cover as a 7-point underdog.

Seahawks vs 49ers Over/Under

A combined point total of 45.5 has been set for Seahawks-49ers on Jan. 17, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Seahawks vs 49ers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for 49ers-Seahawks, San Francisco is the underdog at +290, and Seattle is -360 playing at home.

Seahawks vs 49ers Betting Trends

Against the spread, Seattle is 12-5-0 this year.

Against the spread as 7-point favorites or more, the Seahawks are 4-2.

Out of 17 Seahawks games so far this year, nine have gone over the total.

The 49ers' record against the spread in the regular season was 11-6-0, and in the playoffs it is 1-0-0.

San Francisco has covered every time (1-0) as a 7-point or greater underdog in the regular season and playoffs.

In the regular season, 10 of the 49ers' 17 games went over the point total, and it's been zero of one in the postseason.

Check out even more in-depth Seahawks vs. 49ers analysis on FanDuel Research.

Seahawks vs 49ers Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-360) | SF: (+290)

SEA: (-360) | SF: (+290) Spread: SEA: -7 (-115) | SF: +7 (-105)

SEA: -7 (-115) | SF: +7 (-105) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!