Seahawks vs 49ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for NFC Divisional Round - Jan. 17
The NFL schedule on Saturday includes the Seattle Seahawks facing the San Francisco 49ers.
Seahawks vs 49ers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Seahawks win (58.3%)
Seahawks vs 49ers Point Spread
The Seahawks are 7-point favorites against the 49ers. The Seahawks are -115 to cover the spread, while the 49ers are -105 to cover as a 7-point underdog.
Seahawks vs 49ers Over/Under
A combined point total of 45.5 has been set for Seahawks-49ers on Jan. 17, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.
Seahawks vs 49ers Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for 49ers-Seahawks, San Francisco is the underdog at +290, and Seattle is -360 playing at home.
Seahawks vs 49ers Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Seattle is 12-5-0 this year.
- Against the spread as 7-point favorites or more, the Seahawks are 4-2.
- Out of 17 Seahawks games so far this year, nine have gone over the total.
- The 49ers' record against the spread in the regular season was 11-6-0, and in the playoffs it is 1-0-0.
- San Francisco has covered every time (1-0) as a 7-point or greater underdog in the regular season and playoffs.
- In the regular season, 10 of the 49ers' 17 games went over the point total, and it's been zero of one in the postseason.
