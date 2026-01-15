3 NBA Best Bets, Props and Predictions for Thursday 1/15/26

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Best Bets and Player Props for Today

Boston Celtics at Miami Heat

Both of these teams let up gobs of three-point attempts, and that has me interested in the over.

Total Points Over Jan 16 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

For the season, the Boston Celtics are giving up the league's third-highest three-point attempt rate (45.0%), and the Miami Heat are surrendering the eighth-highest three-point attempt rate (43.3%).

Boston's offense doesn't need any encouragement to let it fly from downtown as the Celtics are taking the second-most triples per game (42.6). Miami is just 21st in three-point tries per game (35.4), but they should take more tonight given the matchup with Boston's D.

With there likely being so many three-point attempts in this one, that adds some volatility. If both teams are off from deep, the over is in trouble. But there's enough shooting talent on each team that I'm willing to take on that volatility and back the over.

Atlanta Hawks at Portland Trail Blazers

Jalen Johnson is coming off a rough outing on Tuesday night. He can bounce back in a big way today at the Portland Trail Blazers, and I think he'll make an impact early.

Jalen Johnson - 1st Qtr Points Jalen Johnson Over Jan 16 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

At the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Johnson struggled big time, netting only 13 points on 5-for-17 shooting. He also had just three boards and six assists. Prior to that game, Johnson had been averaging 25.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 8.2 assists over his last 11 games.

I think Johnson -- who usually plays around eight to nine minutes in the opening stanza -- will be dialed in tonight after the stinker last time out. On top of that, the Blazers are a great matchup for him as Portland is giving up the fourth-most points per game to small forwards (25.1).

While I'm intrigued by Johnson to go over his points prop of 23.5, I prefer to bet him this way.

Charlotte Hornets at Los Angeles Lakers

As weird as it is to say -- the Charlotte Hornets have been one of the best teams in the NBA of late. They can get a road win tonight over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Moneyline Charlotte Hornets Jan 16 3:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Across the last 10 games, Charlotte ranks second in net rating (+8.7). Their offense has gotten some headlines and deservedly so as the Hornets are second in offensive rating in that span. Don't sleep on their defense, though, with Charlotte ranking eighth in defensive rating over the last 10.

They've just been flat out good.

LA, meanwhile, has not been good. The Lakers sit 17th in net rating over the past 10 and are 20th in defensive rating in the split. They should have a tough time slowing down the Hornets' young, in-form offense.

In addition to all that, the Hornets have the rest advantage, too. Charlotte last played on Monday and it was in LA versus the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers had a back to back on Monday and Tuesday, with the Monday leg on the road in Sacramento.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.