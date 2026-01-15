Knicks at Warriors Prediction, Best Bets and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Golden State Warriors face the New York Knicks?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Knicks at Warriors Best Bets and Props

Jalen Brunson exited early last night. While it sounds like Brunson avoided serious injury, I'm assuming he's out today, and that should put the ball in Josh Hart's hands a lot more than usual.

Josh Hart - Assists Josh Hart Over Jan 16 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Hart already averages 6.0 assists per 36 minutes. That rises to 6.9 per 36 with Brunson off the floor, according to Fantasy Labs' on/off tool.

The last three times Brunson has sat out this year, Hart has racked up assists totals of eight, nine and 10 assists.

The Warriors are a friendly matchup as Golden State ranks 22nd in defensive rating over the last 10 games.

Assuming Brunson is out, Hart to get at least six assists is my favorite bet of the game.

Moses Moody isn't usually a high-volume three-point shooter. That can change tonight thanks to this matchup.

Moses Moody - Made Threes Moses Moody Over Jan 16 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Knicks give up the league's fourth-highest three-point attempt rate (44.9%). They're permitting the sixth-most made threes per night to shooting guards (3.3).

Moody is on pace for career-best clips in both threes attempted per game (5.6) and made per game (2.1). He's hitting 36.9% from beyond the arc. He's been a better shooter at home (38.4%) than on the road (35.2%).

Moody went 4 for 8 from three last time out, and the Knicks are a great matchup for him to keep it going from three.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

