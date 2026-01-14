Rams vs Bears Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for NFC Divisional Round - Jan. 18

The Los Angeles Rams versus the Chicago Bears is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Rams vs Bears Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rams win (63.7%)

Rams vs Bears Point Spread

The Rams are 3.5-point favorites against the Bears. The Rams are -118 to cover the spread, while the Bears are -104 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Rams vs Bears Over/Under

Rams versus Bears on Jan. 18 has an over/under of 48.5 points, with the over -118 and the under -104.

Rams vs Bears Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -205 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +172 underdog despite being at home.

Rams vs Bears Betting Trends

Los Angeles covered the spread 12 times in 17 games during the season season and is 0-1-0 versus the spread in the playoffs.

The Rams have an ATS record of 9-3 as 3.5-point favorites or greater (in the regular season and playoffs).

Out of 17 Rams games during the regular season, 10 hit the over. In the postseason, they have topped the point total in one of one contest.

Against the spread, the Bears were 10-7-0 during the regular season and are 1-0-0 in the playoffs.

Chicago has two wins ATS (2-3) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater in the regular season and playoffs.

In the regular season, eight of the Bears' 17 games went over the point total, and it's been one of one in the postseason.

