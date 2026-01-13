Patriots vs Texans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for AFC Divisional Round - Jan. 18

The New England Patriots versus the Houston Texans is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Patriots vs Texans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Patriots win (68.6%)

Patriots vs Texans Point Spread

The Patriots are 3-point favorites against the Texans. The Patriots are -112 to cover the spread, while the Texans are -108 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Patriots vs Texans Over/Under

The over/under for the Patriots versus Texans game on Jan. 18 has been set at 41.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Patriots vs Texans Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Patriots-Texans, New England is the favorite at -162, and Houston is +136 playing on the road.

Patriots vs Texans Betting Trends

New England's record against the spread in the regular season was 12-5-0, and it is 1-0-0 versus the spread in the postseason.

The Patriots have an ATS record of 8-2 as 3-point favorites or more (in the regular season and playoffs).

In 17 Patriots games in the regular season, 11 went over the total. Meanwhile, they have exceeded the point total in zero of one game in the playoffs.

Against the spread, the Texans were 9-8-0 during the regular season and are 1-0-0 in the playoffs.

Houston has an ATS record of 3-2 as 3-point underdogs or greater in the regular season and playoffs.

There were six Texans games (out of 17) that hit the over in the regular season, and zero (of one) in the playoffs.

Patriots vs Texans Odds & Spread

Moneyline: NE: (-162) | HOU: (+136)

NE: (-162) | HOU: (+136) Spread: NE: -3 (-112) | HOU: +3 (-108)

NE: -3 (-112) | HOU: +3 (-108) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

