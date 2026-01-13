Patriots vs Texans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for AFC Divisional Round - Jan. 18
The New England Patriots versus the Houston Texans is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.
All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Patriots vs Texans Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Patriots win (68.6%)
Patriots vs Texans Point Spread
The Patriots are 3-point favorites against the Texans. The Patriots are -112 to cover the spread, while the Texans are -108 to cover as a 3-point underdog.
Patriots vs Texans Over/Under
The over/under for the Patriots versus Texans game on Jan. 18 has been set at 41.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.
Patriots vs Texans Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Patriots-Texans, New England is the favorite at -162, and Houston is +136 playing on the road.
Patriots vs Texans Betting Trends
- New England's record against the spread in the regular season was 12-5-0, and it is 1-0-0 versus the spread in the postseason.
- The Patriots have an ATS record of 8-2 as 3-point favorites or more (in the regular season and playoffs).
- In 17 Patriots games in the regular season, 11 went over the total. Meanwhile, they have exceeded the point total in zero of one game in the playoffs.
- Against the spread, the Texans were 9-8-0 during the regular season and are 1-0-0 in the playoffs.
- Houston has an ATS record of 3-2 as 3-point underdogs or greater in the regular season and playoffs.
- There were six Texans games (out of 17) that hit the over in the regular season, and zero (of one) in the playoffs.
Patriots vs Texans Odds & Spread
- All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: NE: (-162) | HOU: (+136)
- Spread: NE: -3 (-112) | HOU: +3 (-108)
- Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
