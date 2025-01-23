NFC Championship Game: Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Commanders at Eagles

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

Commanders at Eagles Betting Picks

The Commanders and Eagles -- two NFC East foes -- will compete for a trip to the Super Bowl this Sunday at 3:00 pm ET.

Washington hasn't appeared in the NFC Championship since 1991 while Philadelphia has been there seven times in the 21st century. Can the Commanders -- a team that had +5000 NFC title odds heading into this season -- pull off the upset, or at least cover?

With the way Jayden Daniels has been playing, that's something I'm willing to bet on.

Daniels has thrown four touchdowns to zero interceptions this postseason. He's completed 69.7% of his passes, rushed for 87 yards, and has taken just one sack. His heroics were on full display in the Divisional Round, and that came against a Detroit Lions defense that ranked eighth overall and fourth against the pass heading into that one. Oh, and he's been doing all of this on the road. Playing with house money can be a wonderful thing for a young quarterback's temperament.

The Eagles' defense presents a whole different set of challenges, but just last month we saw Daniels throw for 258 yards (and run for 81) and 5 touchdowns against this team. His proven ability to avoid unforced errors and compete in big settings has me confident that this offense can do some damage on Sunday. A few concerning questions surround Philly's offense, leading me to back the Commanders at +6.5.

Jalen Hurts hasn't been able to get anything going in the passing game. He tossed 131 yards in the Wild Card Round and followed that up with 128 yards in the Divisional Round. A.J. Brown has been reduced to a non-factor, totaling just 24 yards on 3 catches and 10 targets this postseason.

That won't cut it this weekend. Even if we see another game where Saquon Barkley rips off magnificent touchdown runs and totals 200-plus yards on 7.9 yards per carry efficiency, the Eagles need to find alternative ways to get the offense going. It doesn't help that Hurts got banged up in last Sunday's competition.

Daniels and company work fast. We've seen them shoot themselves to victory -- and back into games -- time and again this season. I think they keep this one within six.

The fourth-ranked schedule-adjusted offense in the NFL has scored 20 points in 17 out of 19 games (89.5%) this season. They've tipped over 20.5 points in 15 out of 19 games (78.9%), including 23 and 45-point outbursts this postseason.

This weekend figures to be Washington's toughest challenge yet, but I still like them to post at least 21 points on Sunday.

Last weekend's indoors game against the Lions had the Commanders' offense rolling. While they won't be granted an indoors environment this time around, the weather for this weekend's game looks awesome, all things considered. The temperature at Lincoln Financial Field is expected to sit around the high-30s to mid-40s by kickoff and the forecast currently does not anticipate any precipitation.

The Eagles' D coughed up 22 points to the Rams last weekend despite snowy conditions playing a huge role in that one. It's looking like they'll have Quinyon Mitchell (shoulder) back, but we saw Daniels exploit this team for 36 points one month ago and he's been playing lights out ever since. The Commanders are good at being aggressive, so 20.5 points just feels like too low of a bar for them this weekend.

