New York Jets Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 8:16 p.m.

The New York Jets, at +55000, are currently not among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Before you place your bet on this season at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the New York Jets futures insights you need to know.

Jets Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +55000 (Bet $100 to win $55,000)

+55000 (Bet $100 to win $55,000) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800 (Bet $100 to win $1,800)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jets Stats Insights

The Jets rank 26th in total offense (294.4 yards per game) and seventh in total defense (304.9 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Jets are averaging 18.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 26th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 12th, giving up 22 points per contest.

New York has the 18th-ranked offense this year in terms of passing yards (207.2 passing yards per game), and has been better defensively, ranking third-best with only 174.9 passing yards allowed per game.

The Jets have been a bottom-five run offense this year, ranking third-worst with 87.2 rushing yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, they are ranked 22nd in the NFL (130 rushing yards allowed per game).

On offense, New York ranks 12th in the NFL with a 39.7% third-down percentage. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 17th in third-down percentage allowed (38%).

This season, the Jets are gaining 5.3 yards per play on offense (21st in the league), while featuring the fourth-best yards per play on defense in the NFL (5.2).

With eight forced turnovers (26th in NFL) against 11 turnovers committed (ninth in NFL), New York (-3) owns the 21st-ranked turnover margin in the league.

Jets Betting Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Jets lower (23rd in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (22nd).

Oddsmakers have moved the Jets' Super Bowl odds down from +1800 at the start of the season to +55000. Among all teams in the league, that is the 10th-biggest change.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Jets have a 0.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Jets Leaders

Aaron Rodgers has 2,442 pass yards for New York, completing 63.4% of his passes and throwing 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Breece Hall, has carried the ball 152 times for 632 yards (57.5 per game) and four touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 401 receiving yards on 46 catches with two touchdowns through the air.

Garrett Wilson leads his squad with 722 receiving yards. He's racked up that yardage on 69 catches (out of 107 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Davante Adams has hauled in 44 receptions totaling 487 yards, finding the end zone two times.

Will McDonald IV has racked up 8.0 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up 7.0 TFL and 19 tackles.

Brandin Echols leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 18 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

Bet on New York Jets on FanDuel today!

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl