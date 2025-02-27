New York Giants Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

As of now, the New York Giants carry the third-longest odds in the league to win the Super Bowl (+20000).

Giants Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +20000 (Bet $100 to win $20,000)

Giants Stats Insights (2024)

While the Giants ranked 24th in total defense with 346.8 yards allowed per game last season, they were slightly worse on offense, ranking third-worst (294.8 yards per game).

While the Giants' defense ranked 21st with 24.4 points allowed per game last season, they were worse on offense, ranking second-worst (16.1 points per game).

While New York's pass defense ranked eighth with 210.6 passing yards allowed per game last season, it was less successful on offense, ranking fifth-worst (189.9 passing yards per game).

The Giants ranked 23rd in run offense (104.9 rushing yards per game) and 27th in run defense (136.2 rushing yards allowed per game) last season.

New York put up a 35.3% third-down conversion rate on offense last season, which ranked it 27th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 19th, giving up a 40.3% third-down percentage.

While the Giants' defense ranked 23rd with 5.6 yards per play allowed last season, they were worse on offense, ranking third-worst with 4.7 yards per play.

With 15 forced turnovers (28th in NFL) against 23 turnovers committed (21st in NFL), New York (-8) owned the 26th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL last season.

Giants Offseason Losses

Name Position 2024 GP New Team Daniel Jones QB 10 Vikings Boogie Basham OLB 4 Panthers

