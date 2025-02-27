NFL
New York Giants Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl
As of now, the New York Giants carry the third-longest odds in the league to win the Super Bowl (+20000).
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's New York Giants futures odds.
Giants Postseason Odds
- Odds to win the Super Bowl: +20000 (Bet $100 to win $20,000)
Giants Stats Insights (2024)
- While the Giants ranked 24th in total defense with 346.8 yards allowed per game last season, they were slightly worse on offense, ranking third-worst (294.8 yards per game).
- While the Giants' defense ranked 21st with 24.4 points allowed per game last season, they were worse on offense, ranking second-worst (16.1 points per game).
- While New York's pass defense ranked eighth with 210.6 passing yards allowed per game last season, it was less successful on offense, ranking fifth-worst (189.9 passing yards per game).
- The Giants ranked 23rd in run offense (104.9 rushing yards per game) and 27th in run defense (136.2 rushing yards allowed per game) last season.
- New York put up a 35.3% third-down conversion rate on offense last season, which ranked it 27th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 19th, giving up a 40.3% third-down percentage.
- While the Giants' defense ranked 23rd with 5.6 yards per play allowed last season, they were worse on offense, ranking third-worst with 4.7 yards per play.
- With 15 forced turnovers (28th in NFL) against 23 turnovers committed (21st in NFL), New York (-8) owned the 26th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL last season.
Giants Offseason Losses
Name
Position
2024 GP
New Team
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|10
|Vikings
|Boogie Basham
|OLB
|4
|Panthers
Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl
- Philadelphia Eagles (+600)
- Kansas City Chiefs (+650)
- Baltimore Ravens (+700)
- Buffalo Bills (+750)
- Detroit Lions (+950)
- San Francisco 49ers (+1200)
- Cincinnati Bengals (+1900)
- Green Bay Packers (+2000)
- Washington Commanders (+2400)
- Houston Texans (+2800)
- Los Angeles Chargers (+3200)
- Minnesota Vikings (+3200)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3400)
- Chicago Bears (+4100)
- Los Angeles Rams (+4200)
- Seattle Seahawks (+4300)
- Miami Dolphins (+4500)
- Denver Broncos (+4600)
- Arizona Cardinals (+4900)
- Dallas Cowboys (+5000)
- Atlanta Falcons (+5000)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (+6500)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (+7500)
- Indianapolis Colts (+8000)
- New England Patriots (+10000)
- New Orleans Saints (+13000)
- Cleveland Browns (+13000)
- Carolina Panthers (+16000)
- New York Jets (+17000)
- Las Vegas Raiders (+20000)
- Tennessee Titans (+20000)
- New York Giants (+20000)