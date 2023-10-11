New Casino Games Spotlight: Star Jewels

The Star Jewels online real money slot flies into our galaxy with five reels, three rows, and 10 paylines for players to choose from. Players have complete discretion over which of the available paylines they would want to activate first. Similarly, the value of each coin can also be adjusted between one and five, and these settings determine the bets for each game. Therefore, the wager can range anywhere from 10 to 50. Star Jewels is a slot machine game that does not have a progressive jackpot and has wild symbols and free spins.

The return-to-player percentage (RTP) of the online slots for real money is 95.31% and has a low volatility level. The jackpot prize may only offer 1,000 coins, but this is substantially improved by including the sticky expanding wild symbol, which triggers re-spins and extends to cover entire reels to provide incredible payouts. Keep reading to learn more about this online slot real money game and how to play the game at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play Star Jewels Online Slot

Before you start spinning the reels, you only need to set the size of your wager and coin value using the "Bet" icon at the bottom right of the game. You can access the game's information, settings, bet options, and more using the menu option, the three horizontal lines on the bottom left of the reels.

You can start spinning the reels after determining the amount you want to bet. You can do this manually by hitting the large spin button at the middle right of the reels. Alternatively, press the auto spin button about the main spin button if you want the autoplay option. Using this option will cause the reels to spin automatically for a set number of times, depending on the amount you set. This relieves you of the need to click and manually spin the reels every time.

Star Jewels Slot Visuals and Sounds

Star Jewels take place in a loop outer space form and feature cutting-edge graphics that are vividly colored. As soon as you open the reels, you will see a night sky full of gorgeous stars of various colors, including blue, purple, and pink, and the grid title in the center of the screen. In addition to being incredibly vibrant, you will find a medley of brightly colored diamonds, emeralds, and other precious stones in green, purple, and white.

The reels will show on the screen as soon as the game has finished loading, however, because the reels are see-through, this won't be particularly noticeable. This gives the game a more contemporary and up-to-date appearance and ensures that the gorgeous galaxy hidden behind the reels can still be seen. The game features both high-paying symbols and low-paying symbols, and a set of playing cards depicts the low-paying symbols. The game's logo represents the high-paying symbols. These symbols have been given a more contemporary appearance by being colored in bright hues.

As the reels spin, you will be presented with various traditional symbols, such as diamonds, hearts, circles, and playing cards. The brightly-colored nature of the game will unquestionably assist you in maintaining your concentration on the symbols that award the highest payouts. The space jewels are the high-paying symbols, and they are responsible for the greater cash awards that players can win from them. These symbols can be found in various configurations and hues, including a green rectangle gem, a pink heart gem, a green square gem, and a white circle gem. The game's sound is suspense-filled and adds taste to the overall gameplay. In general, this game has outstanding visuals to offer players.

Special Features of Star Jewels

This online real money slot game offers an exciting re-spin feature that can significantly improve a player's chances of winning. Here’s how this feature works:

Wild

The wild sign is the game's unique feature, and it has two distinct special abilities: it can expand and stick to adjacent reels. To complete a winning line, wild symbols can stand in for any other symbol. They do not take the place of the Scatter symbols in any way. When it comes to a win line, only the multiplier with the highest possible value is used.

When it is feasible to produce new wins, other than scatter wins, expanding wilds will grow to fill the whole reel. This does not apply to scatter wins. The sticky wilds stay on the screen and activate re-spins whenever they contribute to a new winning combination. Sticky Wild symbols that contribute to a fresh win will result in the activation of extra re-spins, and these symbols will continue to appear on the screen throughout every re-spin.

Is Star Jewels a Good Slot Game?

Star Jewels is a game full of exciting action and worth the player's time. Even though the game's features could be more appealing at first glance due to the absence of bonus rounds, which are pretty common in games of this type, the unique Wild is responsible for being the game's savior. The wild symbol in Star Jewels can be rather lucrative, particularly if it transforms into an expanding wild or a sticky wild. Notwithstanding, this online slot real money game remains an entertaining video game to engage in. If you play slots for real money and want to test your skills, then sign up now to play Star Jewels at FanDuel Casino.

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

