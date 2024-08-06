2024 Nevada Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The Nevada Wolf Pack are 0-1 so far in 2024. Take a look at their full schedule and results below.

Nevada 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 0 SMU August 24 L 29-24 Mustangs (-28) 55.5 1 @ Troy August 31 - Trojans (-9.5) 44.5 2 Georgia Southern September 7 - - - 3 @ Minnesota September 14 - - - 4 Eastern Washington September 21 - - - 6 @ San Jose State October 5 - - - 7 Oregon State October 12 - - - View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Nevada Last Game

The Wolf Pack get ready for their next game after a 29-24 loss to the SMU Mustangs in their most recent outing. Brendon Lewis threw for 132 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions on 14-of-26 passing (53.8%) for the Wolf Pack in that game versus the Mustangs. He also tacked on 18 carries for 77 yards. Sean Dollars toted the rock 11 times for 39 yards (3.5 yards per carry). He also had two receptions for 11 yards. Cortez Braham accumulated four catches for 66 yards (16.5 per catch) and one touchdown against the Mustangs.

Nevada Betting Insights

This is the first time this season Nevada is playing as the moneyline favorite.

This is the first game this season the Wolf Pack are playing as the moneyline favorite.

See even more analysis about Nevada on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Nevada Wolf Pack on FanDuel today!