2023 Nevada Football Odds and Schedule

The Nevada Wolf Pack's 2023 record sits at 0-5. See their full schedule and results in the article below.

Nevada 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ USC September 2 L 66-14 Trojans (-37.5) 63.5 2 Idaho September 9 L 33-6 - - 3 Kansas September 16 L 31-24 Jayhawks (-27.5) 58.5 4 @ Texas State September 23 L 35-24 Bobcats (-17.5) 59.5 5 @ Fresno State September 30 L 27-9 Bulldogs (-26.5) 50.5 7 UNLV October 14 - Rebels (-7.5) 53.5 8 @ San Diego State October 21 - - - View Full Table

Nevada Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Wolf Pack lost 27-9 to the Fresno State Bulldogs. In that game against the Bulldogs, A.J. Blanco had 97 yards on 9-of-14 passing (64.3%) for the Wolf Pack, with one touchdown and no interceptions. On the ground, Brendon Lewis ran for 25 yards on 16 carries (1.6 yards per carry). Spencer Curtis grabbed eight balls for 73 yards (averaging 9.1 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Bulldogs.

Nevada Betting Insights

This is the first time this season Nevada is listed as the moneyline favorite.

