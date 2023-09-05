FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Nevada Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Nevada Wolf Pack's 2023 record sits at 0-5. See their full schedule and results in the article below.

Nevada 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ USCSeptember 2L 66-14Trojans (-37.5)63.5
2IdahoSeptember 9L 33-6--
3KansasSeptember 16L 31-24Jayhawks (-27.5)58.5
4@ Texas StateSeptember 23L 35-24Bobcats (-17.5)59.5
5@ Fresno StateSeptember 30L 27-9Bulldogs (-26.5)50.5
7UNLVOctober 14-Rebels (-7.5)53.5
8@ San Diego StateOctober 21---
Nevada Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Wolf Pack lost 27-9 to the Fresno State Bulldogs. In that game against the Bulldogs, A.J. Blanco had 97 yards on 9-of-14 passing (64.3%) for the Wolf Pack, with one touchdown and no interceptions. On the ground, Brendon Lewis ran for 25 yards on 16 carries (1.6 yards per carry). Spencer Curtis grabbed eight balls for 73 yards (averaging 9.1 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Bulldogs.

Nevada Betting Insights

  • This is the first time this season Nevada is listed as the moneyline favorite.
  • The Wolf Pack have not been the moneyline favorite so far this season.

