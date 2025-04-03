Nets vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3

Nets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Thursday, April 3, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: FDSN and WLNY

The Brooklyn Nets (25-51) are heavy underdogs (by 13 points) to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (44-32) on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 215.5.

Nets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -13 215.5 -820 +570

Nets vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (74%)

Nets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread 36 times in 76 games with a set spread.

In the Nets' 76 games this year, they have 39 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Timberwolves have hit the over 44 times this season.

Nets games this season have hit the over 44.7% of the time (34 out of 76 games with a set point total).

Minnesota has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 16 times in 39 games when playing at home, and it has covered 20 times in 37 games on the road.

The Timberwolves have eclipsed the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 25 of 39 home matchups (64.1%). On the road, they have hit the over in 19 of 37 games (51.4%).

Brooklyn has performed better against the spread away (25-14-1) than at home (14-20-2) this season.

Nets games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (17 times out of 36) than on the road (17 of 40) this season.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards averages 27.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Julius Randle averages 18.9 points, 7 rebounds and 4.7 assists, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown, with 1.5 made treys per game.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 12.5 points, 2 assists and 5.9 boards.

Rudy Gobert averages 11.3 points, 10.6 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 65.5% from the field (third in NBA).

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 39% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton averages 10.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is also sinking 55.1% of his shots from the field.

Cameron Johnson's numbers on the season are 18.8 points, 4.3 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. He is draining 47.5% of his shots from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 treys.

Keon Johnson averages 10.5 points, 3.7 boards and 2.1 assists. He is sinking 38.3% of his shots from the floor and 31% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

The Nets are receiving 12.8 points, 2.8 boards and 5.2 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell.

The Nets receive 9.2 points per game from Jalen Wilson, plus 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

