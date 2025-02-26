Nets vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 26

Nets vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSOK

The Brooklyn Nets (21-36) are big, 17-point underdogs against the Oklahoma City Thunder (46-11) at Barclays Center on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on YES and FDSOK. The matchup has a point total of 216.5.

Nets vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -17 216.5 -2222 +1100

Nets vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (79.9%)

Nets vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 35 times over 57 games with a set spread.

The Nets are 28-26-3 against the spread this year.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over 30 times.

Nets games this season have eclipsed the over/under 40.4% of the time (23 out of 57 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (20-9-1) than it does in away games (15-12-0).

The Thunder have hit the over on the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (60%) than away games (44.4%).

This season, Brooklyn is 9-16-2 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). On the road, it is 19-10-1 ATS (.633).

Nets games have finished above the over/under 33.3% of the time at home (nine of 27), and 46.7% of the time on the road (14 of 30).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 32.4 points, 5.2 boards and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 52.3% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Williams' numbers on the season are 21 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 10.9 points, 11.7 boards and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 11.1 points, 3.7 boards and 1.6 assists.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 9.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Nets Leaders

Per game, Cameron Johnson gives the Nets 19.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Keon Johnson provides the Nets 10 points, 3.5 boards and 2 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Jalen Wilson's numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 3.5 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 39.3% of his shots from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Per game, Ziaire Williams provides the Nets 9.6 points, 4.9 boards and 1.4 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

The Nets are receiving 8.2 points, 6.3 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Day'Ron Sharpe.

