Nets vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 22

Nets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and AZFamily

The Brooklyn Nets (14-30) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (21-21) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs on YES and AZFamily. The point total in the matchup is set at 219.5.

Nets vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -10.5 219.5 -481 +370

Nets vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Suns win (68%)

Nets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread 14 times in 42 games with a set spread.

In the Nets' 44 games this season, they have 21 wins against the spread.

This season, Suns games have hit the over 21 times out of 44 chances.

Nets games this year have eclipsed the over/under 22 times in 44 opportunities (50%).

Phoenix owns a worse record against the spread at home (6-14-1) than it does in away games (8-13-0).

The Suns have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (38.1%) than games on the road (61.9%).

Brooklyn has performed better against the spread away (16-9-1) than at home (5-12-1) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Nets games have finished over eight of 18 times at home (44.4%), and 14 of 26 away (53.8%).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 25.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Durant averages 27.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists, shooting 52.2% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyus Jones is averaging 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Bradley Beal averages 17.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 9.7 points, 2.2 assists and 5.5 boards.

Nets Leaders

Cameron Johnson averages 19.4 points for the Nets, plus 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

The Nets receive 9.6 points per game from Nic Claxton, plus 7.6 boards and 2 assists.

The Nets get 12.8 points per game from D'Angelo Russell, plus 2.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Ben Simmons averages 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists. He is making 55.5% of his shots from the field.

The Nets are receiving 9.1 points, 3.4 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Jalen Wilson.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.