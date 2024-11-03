Nets vs. Pistons NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 3

Nets vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

Sunday, November 3, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSDET

The Detroit Pistons (1-5) are 4-point underdogs against the Brooklyn Nets (3-3) at Barclays Center on Sunday, November 3, 2024. The game tips at 3:30 PM ET on YES and FDSDET. The matchup's point total is set at 220.5.

Nets vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nets -4 -112 -108 220.5 -110 -110 -186 +156

Nets vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nets win (75.1%)

Nets vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Nets are 4-1-1 against the spread this season.

The Pistons have played six games, with three wins against the spread.

Nets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under four times this season.

Pistons games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals.

Nets Leaders

Dennis Schroder averages 22 points, 2.8 rebounds and 8 assists, shooting 51.7% from the floor and 53.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 made treys per game.

Cameron Thomas averages 28.2 points, 3.5 boards and 2.8 assists, shooting 44.3% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cameron Johnson averages 14.5 points, 4.5 boards and 3.2 assists.

Dorian Finney-Smith averages 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 40% from the field and 25.7% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Nicolas Claxton averages 9.8 points, 8.4 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 74.2% from the floor (third in NBA).

Pistons Leaders

Per game, Cade Cunningham gets the Pistons 25 points, 5.7 boards and 7.2 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Jaden Ivey's numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 4.5 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. He is draining 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 43.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 treys.

Tobias Harris' numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 8.3 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He is draining 40% of his shots from the field.

Jalen Duren averages 8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is making 87% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Isaiah Stewart provides the Pistons 3.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocks.

