Nets vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

Nets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, March 24, 2025

Monday, March 24, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and KFAA

The Brooklyn Nets (23-48) are 1-point underdogs as they try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (34-37) on Monday, March 24, 2025 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on YES and KFAA. The matchup has a point total of 218.

Nets vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -1 218 -116 -102

Nets vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (55.4%)

Nets vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks are 34-35-2 against the spread this season.

The Nets have played 71 games, with 37 wins against the spread.

This season, 39 of the Mavericks' games have gone over the point total.

Nets games this season have eclipsed the over/under 30 times in 71 opportunities (42.3%).

Dallas has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 18 times in 36 opportunities at home, and it has covered 16 times in 35 opportunities in road games.

The Mavericks have eclipsed the total in 16 of 36 home games (44.4%). They've done better in away games, eclipsing the total in 23 of 35 matchups (65.7%).

Brooklyn has been better against the spread away (23-14-1) than at home (14-17-2) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have finished over more often at home (15 of 33, 45.5%) than away (15 of 38, 39.5%).

Mavericks Leaders

Anthony Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 12 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.

Kyrie Irving averages 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists, shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from downtown, with 2.9 made treys per contest.

P.J. Washington averages 14.8 points, 8 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 37.7% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 11 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Klay Thompson is averaging 14.5 points, 2.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Nets Leaders

Per game, Cameron Johnson provides the Nets 19 points, 4.4 boards and 3.2 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

The Nets are getting 10 points, 7.6 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Nic Claxton.

Per game, D'Angelo Russell gives the Nets 13 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Keon Johnson's numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 3.7 boards and 2 assists per game. He is sinking 37.7% of his shots from the floor and 30.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Ziaire Williams averages 10.3 points, 4.8 boards and 1.4 assists. He is making 41.6% of his shots from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

