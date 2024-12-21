Nets vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

Nets vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and KJZZ

The Brooklyn Nets (11-16) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (6-20) as just 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and KJZZ. The matchup's point total is set at 220.5.

Nets vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nets -2.5 220.5 -132 +112

Nets vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nets win (68.3%)

Nets vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Nets have gone 14-11-2 against the spread this season.

The Jazz have played 26 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

This season, 14 of the Nets' games have gone over the point total out of 26 chances.

Jazz games this season have gone over the total in 14 of 26 opportunities (53.8%).

Brooklyn has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (4-7-1) than it does in away games (10-4-1).

The Nets have eclipsed the over/under in seven of 12 home games (58.3%), compared to seven of 15 road games (46.7%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Utah has a lower winning percentage at home (.250, 3-8-1 record) than away (.500, 7-7-0).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (33.3%, four of 12) compared to on the road (71.4%, 10 of 14).

Nets Leaders

Cameron Johnson averages 19.2 points, 4.5 boards and 3.1 assists, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 43.1% from downtown, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cameron Thomas is averaging 24.7 points, 3.2 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Nic Claxton is averaging 9.5 points, 2.1 assists and 7.4 boards.

Ben Simmons is averaging 5.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Jalen Wilson is averaging 9 points, 1.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Jazz Leaders

John Collins averages 17.9 points, 8.1 boards and 2.5 assists. He is also sinking 52.9% of his shots from the floor and 43.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

Keyonte George's numbers on the season are 16.2 points, 3.4 boards and 5.7 assists per contest. He is making 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 treys.

Per game, Lauri Markkanen gets the Jazz 19 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, Walker Kessler provides the Jazz 10.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 2.9 blocks (second in NBA).

Per game, Collin Sexton gives the Jazz 16.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

