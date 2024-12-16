Nets vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 16

Nets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 16, 2024

Monday, December 16, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (22-4) hit the court against the Brooklyn Nets (10-15) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Monday, December 16, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and FDSOH. The matchup has an over/under set at 219.5 points.

Nets vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -10.5 219.5 -490 +380

Nets vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (66.6%)

Nets vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have put together a record of 18-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Nets have played 25 games, with 13 wins against the spread.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total 15 times out of 25 chances this season.

Nets games this year have eclipsed the over/under 52% of the time (13 out of 25 games with a set point total).

At home, Cleveland owns a better record against the spread (12-3-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (6-5-0).

In home games, the Cavaliers go over the total 60% of the time (nine of 15 games). They've hit the over in 54.5% of road games (six of 11 contests).

Brooklyn has been better against the spread on the road (9-4-1) than at home (4-6-1) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Nets games have gone over more often at home (six of 11, 54.5%) than on the road (seven of 14, 50%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 40.9% from downtown, with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game (seventh in NBA).

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 55.8% from the field.

Darius Garland averages 20.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.7 points, 10.4 boards and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Ty Jerome averages 10.9 points, 2 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 54.7% from the field and 46.5% from beyond the arc (eighth in league), with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Nets Leaders

Cameron Johnson averages 18.5 points for the Nets, plus 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

The Nets receive 24.7 points per game from Cameron Thomas, plus 3.2 boards and 3.4 assists.

Nic Claxton averages 9.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is sinking 62.6% of his shots from the field.

Ben Simmons' numbers on the season are 5.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. He is sinking 59.7% of his shots from the field.

Jalen Wilson's numbers on the season are 9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He is draining 42.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 treys.

