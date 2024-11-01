Nets vs. Bulls NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 1

Nets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024

Friday, November 1, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and CHSN

The Brooklyn Nets (2-3) hit the court against the Chicago Bulls (3-2) as just 1.5-point favorites on Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and CHSN. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.

Nets vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nets -1.5 -110 -110 226.5 -110 -110 -124 +106

Nets vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nets win (58.3%)

Nets vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Nets have covered the spread three times over five games with a set spread.

The Bulls have played five games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, three of the Nets' games have gone over the point total.

The Bulls have eclipsed the over/under 60% of the time this season (three of five games with a set point total).

Nets Leaders

Dennis Schroder is averaging 24.6 points, 8.2 assists and 2 rebounds.

Cameron Thomas is averaging 27.4 points, 2.6 assists and 4.2 boards.

Cameron Johnson is averaging 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Dorian Finney-Smith's numbers on the season are 10 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 38.3% from the field and 25.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Ziaire Williams' numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 3.6 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 56.4% from the field and 56.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 20.2 points for the Bulls, plus 11 boards and 3.4 assists.

Zach LaVine averages 23 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is also draining 51.3% of his shots from the field and 43.6% from 3-point range, with 3.4 treys per game.

The Bulls are receiving 15.4 points, 8.4 boards and 5.8 assists per game from Josh Giddey.

Per game, Coby White gives the Bulls 19 points, 4.4 boards and 4.4 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Bulls get 7 points per game from Ayo Dosunmu, plus 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

