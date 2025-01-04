Nets vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and NBCS-PH

The Brooklyn Nets (13-21) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to end a four-game home losing streak when they square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (13-19) on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on YES and NBCS-PH. The point total is set at 215.5 in the matchup.

Nets vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -6.5 215.5 -290 +235

Nets vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (52.2%)

Nets vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers have put together a 13-19-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Nets' 34 games this year, they have 17 wins against the spread.

76ers games have gone over the total 16 times out of 34 chances this season.

Nets games this season have hit the over on 17 of 34 set point totals (50%).

At home, Philadelphia owns a worse record against the spread (4-10-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (9-9-0).

The 76ers have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of home games (42.9%) than road tilts (55.6%).

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .286 (4-9-1). Away, it is .650 (13-6-1).

Nets games have gone above the over/under 50% of the time both at home (seven of 14) and away (10 of 20) this year.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 25.5 points, 5.4 assists and 3.5 boards.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Paul George averages 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Guerschon Yabusele's numbers on the season are 9.8 points, 5.1 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Caleb Martin's numbers on the season are 9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 42.4% from the field and 37.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Nets Leaders

Cameron Johnson's numbers on the season are 19.5 points, 4.3 boards and 3 assists per game. He is also sinking 49.6% of his shots from the field and 43.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 triples.

The Nets are receiving 12.6 points, 2.7 boards and 5 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell.

The Nets are receiving 9.9 points, 7.6 boards and 2 assists per game from Nic Claxton.

Cameron Thomas averages 24.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is draining 44.8% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 2.8 treys per contest.

Ben Simmons averages 5.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists. He is making 54.3% of his shots from the field.

