Nebraska vs Arizona State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31

Two sliding teams hit the court when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-14) visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (13-19) on March 31, 2025. The Cornhuskers will look to stop a five-game losing streak against the Sun Devils, losers of five straight.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Nebraska vs. Arizona State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Nebraska vs. Arizona State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nebraska win (69.7%)

Before you wager on Monday's Nebraska-Arizona State spread (Nebraska -5.5) or total (155.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Nebraska vs. Arizona State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Nebraska has covered 15 times in 30 games with a spread this season.

Arizona State has covered 16 times in 31 matchups with a spread this year.

Nebraska (3-8) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (27.3%) than Arizona State (10-10) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Cornhuskers have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered six times in 16 games when playing at home, and they've covered six times in 11 games when playing on the road.

The Sun Devils have performed better against the spread on the road (7-4-0) than at home (3-10-0) this season.

Nebraska vs. Arizona State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Nebraska has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 19 games this year and has walked away with the win 13 times (68.4%) in those games.

The Cornhuskers have a mark of 7-4 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -235 or better on the moneyline.

Arizona State has won 30.4% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (7-16).

The Sun Devils have a 5-14 record (winning just 26.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Nebraska has a 70.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Nebraska vs. Arizona State Head-to-Head Comparison

Nebraska has a +78 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.5 points per game. It is putting up 75.4 points per game to rank 131st in college basketball and is allowing 72.9 per outing to rank 207th in college basketball.

Brice Williams is 19th in the nation with a team-high 20.0 points per game.

Arizona State is being outscored by 2.6 points per game, with a -81 scoring differential overall. It puts up 73.9 points per game (173rd in college basketball), and gives up 76.5 per contest (304th in college basketball).

BJ Freeman leads Arizona State, averaging 13.7 points per game (420th in college basketball).

The Cornhuskers pull down 32.5 rebounds per game (151st in college basketball) compared to the 32.7 of their opponents.

Berke Buyuktuncel is 396th in college basketball play with 5.7 rebounds per game to lead the Cornhuskers.

The Sun Devils grab 30.0 rebounds per game (294th in college basketball) while conceding 33.7 per contest to opponents. They are outrebounded by 3.7 boards per game.

Jayden Quaintance is 66th in the nation with 7.9 rebounds per game, leading the Sun Devils.

Nebraska ranks 148th in college basketball with 96.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 169th in college basketball defensively with 93.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Sun Devils' 94.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 221st in college basketball, and the 97.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 285th in college basketball.

