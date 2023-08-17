2023 Nebraska Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:57 AM

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are 3-3 so far in 2023. Take a look at their full schedule and results below.

Nebraska 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Minnesota August 31 L 13-10 Golden Gophers (-7.5) 42.5 2 @ Colorado September 9 L 36-14 Buffaloes (-2.5) 56.5 3 Northern Illinois September 16 W 35-11 Cornhuskers (-13.5) 42.5 4 Louisiana Tech September 23 W 28-14 Cornhuskers (-20.5) 44.5 5 Michigan September 30 L 45-7 Wolverines (-17.5) 39.5 6 @ Illinois October 6 W 20-7 Fighting Illini (-3) 41.5 8 Northwestern October 21 - - - View Full Table

Nebraska Last Game

The Cornhuskers took home a win against the Illinois Fighting Illini 20-7 in their most recent outing. Heinrich Haarberg threw for 154 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception on 12-of-24 passing (50.0%) for the Huskers in that game versus the Fighting Illini. He also tacked on 18 carries for 82 yards and one rushing touchdown. In the running game, Anthony Grant totaled 56 rushing yards on 20 carries (2.8 yards per carry), scoring one touchdown on the ground. Thomas Fidone II grabbed three balls for 42 yards (averaging 14.0 per catch) against the Fighting Illini.

Nebraska Betting Insights

Nebraska has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

