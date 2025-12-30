3 Best College Football Playoff Bets and Props for Ole Miss vs. Georgia in the Sugar Bowl

Not having Lane Kiffin didn't seem to bother the Mississippi Rebels in the opening round of the College Football Playoff as they covered a large spread against the Tulane Green Wave.

Can they do it again as they face the Georgia Bulldogs in the Allstate Sugar Bowl?

Let's dig into the matchup and lay out my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's college football betting odds.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia CFP Betting Picks

This is a lotta points for a neutral site game between two very good teams. I think Ole Miss can at least keep it close enough to cover.

When we looked at a blend of various college football power ratings entering the playoffs, Georgia was projected to be 2.76 points better than Ole Miss on a neutral field. Georgia gets a boost due to their extended layoff, but that can't bridge the gap between the blended ratings and the market.

Ole Miss kept things tight the first time these two teams squared off and entered the fourth quarter with the lead. Georgia outscored them, 17-0, to win, 43-35, with the game in Athens. It at least showed they can hang with the Dawgs, and with this game in New Orleans, I like their odds of doing it again.

Although this bet runs counter to the first bet outlined, a couple things put me on Nate Frazier.

First, Georgia seemed to commit to him in the SEC Championship. He had 13 carries there compared to just 4 for Chauncey Bowens and 3 for Josh McCray. That tied the lowest mark for Bowens all year and tied McCray's lowest since Week 2.

Second, the Ole Miss rush defense is the clear weakness of the team. They rank 130th in Rushing Success Rate allowed, according to GameOnPaper, and Georgia ran for 221 yards in the first matchup.

The neutral-script approach for Georgia should bode well for Frazier, which is why I'm not opposed to betting this despite liking Ole Miss against the spread.

Throughout the year, Ole Miss has shown that they value Deuce Alexander, even if his production hasn't always been massive. That looks a bit undercounted by this number.

In addition to his 41 receptions this year, Alexander has 18 rush attempts. Those don't help for this market, but they show intent to get the ball in his hands.

That intent was further amplified by Alexander's massive showing in the first round. He had a season-high 7 receptions and turned them into 87 yards. He also led the team in routes run with 27, according to PFF.

Blend it all together, and it seems like Ole Miss wants Alexander in the mix, and they've trusted him in high-leverage situations already. He went over this number on just two receptions in the first matchup with Georgia, so I think we've got enough checks in his corner to take the over on a low number.

