Tobias Harris Questionable For Game 6 Against Magic Due To Ankle Injury

In his most recent action, a 116-109 win over the Magic on April 29, Harris totaled 23 points, eight rebounds, one assist and two steals. Harris averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.