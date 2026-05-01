FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons

Tobias Harris

Detroit Pistons • #12 F

Tobias Harris Questionable For Game 6 Against Magic Due To Ankle Injury

Tobias Harris (Ankle) is questionable for Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Magic on Friday, May 1. As of Friday morning, the Pistons are favored by 3.5 with a total of 209.5.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 116-109 win over the Magic on April 29, Harris totaled 23 points, eight rebounds, one assist and two steals. Harris averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tobias Harris

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Detroit PistonsRecent Detroit Pistons Player News

View All Detroit Pistons Player News