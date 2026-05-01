Tobias Harris Questionable For Game 6 Against Magic Due To Ankle Injury
Tobias Harris (Ankle) is questionable for Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Magic on Friday, May 1. As of Friday morning, the Pistons are favored by 3.5 with a total of 209.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 116-109 win over the Magic on April 29, Harris totaled 23 points, eight rebounds, one assist and two steals. Harris averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
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