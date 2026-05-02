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Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers

Paul George

Philadelphia 76ers • #8 F

Paul George DTD For Game 7 Against Celtics (Illness)

Paul George (Illness) is listed as day-to-day for Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Celtics on Saturday, May 2. As of Saturday evening, the Celtics are favored by 5.5 with a total of 203.5.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 106-93 win over the Celtics on April 30, George totaled 23 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block. George averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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