Paul George DTD For Game 7 Against Celtics (Illness)

In his most recent appearance, a 106-93 win over the Celtics on April 30, George totaled 23 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block. George averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.