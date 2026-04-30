Luka Dončić Out For Game 5 Due To Hamstring Injury

In his last appearance, a 139-96 loss to the Thunder on April 2, Doncic put up 12 points, four rebounds, seven assists and one steal. Doncic averaged 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

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