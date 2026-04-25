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Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons

Kevin Huerter

Detroit Pistons • #27 SG

Kevin Huerter DTD For Game 3 Against Magic Due To Hip Injury

Kevin Huerter (Hip) is listed as day-to-day for Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Magic on Monday, April 27. As of Saturday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 2.5 with a total of 215.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 98-83 win over the Magic on April 22, Huerter had three points and one rebound. Huerter averaged 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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