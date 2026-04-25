Kevin Huerter DTD For Game 3 Against Magic Due To Hip Injury

In his last appearance, a 98-83 win over the Magic on April 22, Huerter had three points and one rebound. Huerter averaged 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

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