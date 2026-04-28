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Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant

Houston Rockets • #7 F

Kevin Durant DTD For Game 5 Against Lakers Due To Ankle Injury

Kevin Durant (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Lakers on Wednesday, April 29. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Lakers are favored by 4.5 with a total of 208.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 21, Durant posted 23 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in a 101-94 loss to the Lakers. Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Durant

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