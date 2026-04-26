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Kelly Oubre
Philadelphia 76ers

Kelly Oubre

Philadelphia 76ers • #9 SF

Kelly Oubre Jr. DTD For Game 4 Against Celtics Due To Adductor Injury

Kelly Oubre Jr. (Adductor) is listed as day-to-day for Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Celtics on Sunday, April 26. As of Sunday morning, the Celtics are favored by 7.5 with a total of 213.5.

What It Means

Oubre put up 17 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in his most recent game, a 108-100 loss to the Celtics on April 24. Oubre averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kelly Oubre

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