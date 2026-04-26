Kelly Oubre Jr. DTD For Game 4 Against Celtics Due To Adductor Injury

Oubre put up 17 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in his most recent game, a 108-100 loss to the Celtics on April 24. Oubre averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.