Josh Hart Questionable For Game 6 Against Hawks Due To Back Injury

In his last game on April 28, Hart recorded nine points, five rebounds and four assists in a 126-97 win over the Hawks. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

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