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Josh Hart
New York Knicks

Josh Hart

New York Knicks • #3 SG

Josh Hart Questionable For Game 6 Against Hawks Due To Back Injury

Josh Hart (Back) is questionable for Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Hawks on Thursday, April 30. As of Thursday morning, the Knicks are favored by 2.5 with a total of 213.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 28, Hart recorded nine points, five rebounds and four assists in a 126-97 win over the Hawks. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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