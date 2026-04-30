Josh Hart Questionable For Game 6 Against Hawks Due To Back Injury
Josh Hart (Back) is questionable for Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Hawks on Thursday, April 30. As of Thursday morning, the Knicks are favored by 2.5 with a total of 213.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 28, Hart recorded nine points, five rebounds and four assists in a 126-97 win over the Hawks. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
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