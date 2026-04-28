Jonathan Isaac Out For Game 4 Due To Knee Injury

Isaac put up one rebound in his last action, a 136-131 win over the Wizards on March 12. Isaac averaged 2.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

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