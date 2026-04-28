FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jonathan Isaac
Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac

Orlando Magic • #1 PF

Jonathan Isaac Out For Game 4 Due To Knee Injury

Jonathan Isaac (Knee) is out for Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Pistons on Wednesday, April 29. As of Monday evening, the Pistons are favored by 9.5 with a total of 209.5.

What It Means

Isaac put up one rebound in his last action, a 136-131 win over the Wizards on March 12. Isaac averaged 2.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Isaac

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Orlando MagicRecent Orlando Magic Player News

View All Orlando Magic Player News