Jonathan Isaac Out For Game 3 Due To Knee Injury
Jonathan Isaac (Knee) is out for Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Pistons on Monday, April 27. As of Saturday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 2.5 with a total of 215.5.
What It Means
Isaac tallied one rebound in his last action, a 136-131 win over the Wizards on March 12. Isaac averaged 2.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.