Jonathan Isaac DTD For Game 6 Against Pistons Due To Knee Injury
Jonathan Isaac (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Pistons on Friday, May 1. As of Friday morning, the Pistons are favored by 3.5 with a total of 209.5.
What It Means
Isaac put up one rebound in his last game, a 136-131 win over the Wizards on March 12. Isaac averaged 2.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.
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