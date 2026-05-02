Joel Embiid DTD For Game 7 Against Celtics Due To Abdomen Injury
Joel Embiid (Abdomen) is listed as day-to-day for Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Celtics on Saturday, May 2. As of Friday evening, the Celtics are favored by 7.5 with a total of 205.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 30, Embiid posted 19 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in a 106-93 win over the Celtics. Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.