Joel Embiid DTD For Game 6 Against Celtics Due To Surgery Recovery Injury

In his last game on April 28, Embiid recorded 33 points, four rebounds, eight assists and one block in a 113-97 win over the Celtics. Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

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