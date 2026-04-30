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Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers • #21 C

Joel Embiid DTD For Game 6 Against Celtics Due To Surgery Recovery Injury

Joel Embiid (Surgery Recovery) is listed as day-to-day for Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Celtics on Thursday, April 30. As of Thursday morning, the Celtics are favored by 5.5 with a total of 212.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 28, Embiid recorded 33 points, four rebounds, eight assists and one block in a 113-97 win over the Celtics. Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joel Embiid

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