Jayson Tatum Questionable For Game 7 Against 76ers Due To Knee Injury

Tatum had 17 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in his last action, a 106-93 loss to the 76ers on April 30. Tatum averaged 21.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

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