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Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics F

Jayson Tatum Questionable For Game 7 Against 76ers Due To Knee Injury

Jayson Tatum (Knee) is questionable for Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the 76ers on Saturday, May 2. As of Saturday afternoon, the Celtics are favored by 8.5 with a total of 205.5.

What It Means

Tatum had 17 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in his last action, a 106-93 loss to the 76ers on April 30. Tatum averaged 21.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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