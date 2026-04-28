Franz Wagner DTD For Game 5 Against Pistons Due To Calf Injury
Franz Wagner (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Pistons on Wednesday, April 29. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 9.5 with a total of 210.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 27, Wagner put up 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals in a 94-88 win over the Pistons. Wagner averaged 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.