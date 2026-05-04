Carter Bryant Questionable For Game 1 Against Timberwolves Due To Foot Injury
Carter Bryant (Foot) is questionable for Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Timberwolves on Monday, May 4. As of Sunday evening, the Spurs are favored by 13.5 with a total of 216.5.
What It Means
Bryant didn't score in his last game, a 114-95 win over the Trail Blazers on April 28. Bryant averaged 4.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
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