Brandon Ingram Questionable For Game 6 Against Cavaliers Due To Heel Injury
Brandon Ingram (Heel) is questionable for Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Cavaliers on Friday, May 1. As of Friday morning, the Cavaliers are favored by 3.5 with a total of 219.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 29, Ingram put up one point, one rebound, two assists and one block in a 125-120 loss to the Cavaliers. Ingram averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
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