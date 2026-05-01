Brandon Ingram Questionable For Game 6 Against Cavaliers Due To Heel Injury

Last time out on April 29, Ingram put up one point, one rebound, two assists and one block in a 125-120 loss to the Cavaliers. Ingram averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

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