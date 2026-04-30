Bones Hyland Questionable For Game 6 Against Nuggets Due To Knee Injury

Hyland tallied 15 points, one rebound, one assist and one steal in his last appearance, a 125-113 loss to the Nuggets on April 27. Hyland averaged 8.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

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