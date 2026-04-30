Ayo Dosunmu Questionable For Game 6 Against Nuggets Due To Calf Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 125-113 loss to the Nuggets on April 27, Dosunmu tallied 18 points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal. Dosunmu averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

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