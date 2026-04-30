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Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves

Ayo Dosunmu

Minnesota Timberwolves • #13 PG

Ayo Dosunmu Questionable For Game 6 Against Nuggets Due To Calf Injury

Ayo Dosunmu (Calf) is questionable for Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Nuggets on Thursday, April 30. As of Thursday afternoon, the Nuggets are favored by 6.5 with a total of 224.5.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 125-113 loss to the Nuggets on April 27, Dosunmu tallied 18 points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal. Dosunmu averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ayo Dosunmu

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