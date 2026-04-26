Anthony Edwards DTD For Game 5 Against Nuggets Due To Undisclosed Injury
Anthony Edwards (Undisclosed) is listed as day-to-day for Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Nuggets on Monday, April 27. As of Sunday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 10.5 with a total of 222.5.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 112-96 win over the Nuggets on April 25, Edwards totaled five points and three rebounds. Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
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