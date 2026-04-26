Anthony Edwards DTD For Game 5 Against Nuggets Due To Undisclosed Injury

In his most recent game, a 112-96 win over the Nuggets on April 25, Edwards totaled five points and three rebounds. Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

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