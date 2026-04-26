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Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves • #5 SG

Anthony Edwards DTD For Game 5 Against Nuggets Due To Undisclosed Injury

Anthony Edwards (Undisclosed) is listed as day-to-day for Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Nuggets on Monday, April 27. As of Sunday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 10.5 with a total of 222.5.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 112-96 win over the Nuggets on April 25, Edwards totaled five points and three rebounds. Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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