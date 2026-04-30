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Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon

Denver Nuggets • #32 F

Aaron Gordon Questionable For Game 6 Against Timberwolves Due To Calf Injury

Aaron Gordon (Calf) is questionable for Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Timberwolves on Thursday, April 30. As of Thursday morning, the Nuggets are favored by 5.5 with a total of 224.5.

What It Means

Gordon had nine points, one rebound and one block in his most recent appearance, a 112-96 loss to the Timberwolves on April 25. Gordon averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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